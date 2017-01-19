Moscow ‘surprised’ at anti-Russia comments in Cypriot media

The Russian government said on Thursday it was “surprised” by anti-Russia comments in the Cypriot media regarding the ongoing settlement talks.

In back-to-back tweets, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova appeared to be conveying her government’s dissatisfaction at being left out of the process.

“Anti-Russia insinuations are a smokescreen for the real problems that need to be tackled as part of the Cypriot settlement,” Zakharova tweeted.

This was followed by two more tweets:

“Settlement will last if it reflects the will of Greek and Turkish Cypriots and is accepted by the Cypriot nation,” and later, “We are surprised by the anti-Russia comments in the Cyprus media following the #Cyprus settlement talks.”

Only the three guarantor powers – Greece, Turkey and the UK – as well as the EU as an observer, are engaged in the end-stage of the Cyprus talks, currently focused on security and guarantees.

Partly piggybacking on an article published by Politico Europe, local media over the past days have been suggesting that Russia has sought to undermine a Cyprus settlement.

“A peace deal would ease tensions between the European Union and Turkey, open the way to formal cooperation between the EU and NATO, give Turkey a new source of natural gas imports, and hand Brussels a diplomatic success story after a series of blows last year,” Politico said, arguing Moscow was trying to avoid these eventualities.

It had cited an unnamed source “close to the government of Nicos Anastasiades” as saying that the government is “aware of Russian activities and monitoring the situation.”

The article prompted an angry denial by Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov, who claimed that attempts to shift the blame for the failure of the talks at the Geneva summit were “both unfair and misleading.”

“Anti-Russian hysteria is becoming contagious,” Chizhov wrote.