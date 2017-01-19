New electronic voting system for plenum

MPs will on Friday, for the first time, use parliament’s new electronic voting system.

According to the instruction manual MPs received, during Friday’s plenum, they will first make their presence known through the electronic system, and will later be called on to vote for each bill presented.

MPs will be able to upvote, downvote or abstain through the system. After a vote is cast electronically, there will be no possibility of changing the vote, MPs were told.

Each MP will only be allowed to use the electronic system located in front of him or her.

On Friday, the electronic vote will take place in parallel to the traditional hand-raising procedure followed so far, the manual said, “for familiarisation purposes”. The aim is for the electronic system to eventually remain the only voting system.

House speaker Demetris Syllouris last week tested the system with his associates to check if everything was in order. The electronic system was bought several years ago but no moves had been made for its installation and use until now.