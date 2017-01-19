The scope of online customer management

Most of us have to deal with customers, but how this notion has changed from a face-to-face experience into an online one is something that we still have to wrap our heads around. To help us do so, the Navigator Consulting Group together with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a two-day strategic training programme in Nicosia.

The subject of the training course is Online Customer Experience Management, and it will be held on January 24-25 at the Hilton hotel.

The online presence of most Cypriot companies has several avenues. These include the company’s core website and e-commerce platform, as well as social media profiles, newsletters, online advertising and other channels. This is just the actual on-the-screen presence, but there is more – retail stores, telephone lines, catalogues and print advertising – to consider.

The way in which a company’s online and offline channels work together is very important, as consumers expect the two to work seamlessly. The world of online selling and marketing has become gigantic and highly competitive, with Google, Facebook and other top online platforms like TripAdvisor being top of their game. It is very simple for a user or consumer to rate a service or a product online with just a tick of a box or by typing a few words. Going one step further, online users can take phones or videos and upload them onto social media sites, and we all know that pictures don’t lie.

So how can companies stay at the top of their game and use their online presence to their advantage? For a start, local companies need to carefully manage the customer experience value chain that consumers see. This process is known as Customer Experience Management (CEM). Related terms are Customer Experience (CX) and User Experience (UX).

To achieve this, the two-day training course will give participants an understanding of online consumer psychology, including customer motivations for purchase. This involves segmentation of customers into demographic groups and investigation of consumer behaviour as well as modelling of the sales funnel as it applies to specific enterprises.

The course will also model the customer experience online as seen through social media channels, specifically Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn. Also, you will learn how to develop a Customer Experience Roadmap that sets a standard for how the CEM process should work, from both the enterprise and customer perspectives, and also develop a Customer Experience Value Statement and Workflows.

You will learn how to integrate emotional components into online properties, content and channels to assure better responsiveness to CEM, as well as how to improve the technical design and operations of a sales funnel approach, with specific reference to user registration, wish lists, checkouts and sales. How to improve online branding and relate website content to branding – which will enable enterprises and employers to provide specific website content that responds to customer experience and other requirements – will also be touched upon.

Lastly, those who take the course will learn how to develop the framework for Online Reputation Management and tailor content for specific target and stakeholder groups as well as jobseekers, staff and consumers. Finally, the question of how to use online tools such as Google Keywords, Google Analytics and MailChimp will also be explored.

The training session is free for small businesses, that is up to 49 employees, but VAT has to be paid. It will be in English and it also includes full-day consultations for each company, where Greek can be used if needed.

A detailed programme of the event can be found at http://www.navigator-consulting.com/events/online-customer-experience-management/46

Two-day training course on online customer experience management. January 24-25. Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 9am-5pm. Free for small businesses. In English. Tel: 97-748197