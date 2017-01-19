We shall return to the sea

Neos Kosmos Theatre Group from Greece will perform the play Lampedusa in Limassol on Monday and in Nicosia on Tuesday.

Written by award-winning playwright Anders Lustgarten, the modern play tells the human stories behind the stories that have made headlines.

Set on the paradise-like island of Lampedusa, where North Africa meets Rome, the story follows Stefano, a young man following in the footsteps of generations of fishermen who came before him.

For centuries, the job of fishermen was to catch fish, but now in the 21st century the catch is very different. Instead of fish, Stefanos pulls up drowned bodies of migrants out of the Mediterranean Sea.

But Stefanos is not the only one in the play that has to deal with hardships. There is also a money-lender from Leeds who goes from door to door collecting loans and witnessing human suffering while hearing complaints about immigration.

From one side of the spectrum to the other, the play puts us in the shoes of those whose job it is to enforce our rules. It is the story behind the headlines of two strangers finding hope and connection where they least expect it.

Lampedusa
Performance by the Neos Kosmos Theatre Group from Greece. January 23. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €17/12. In Greek. Tel: 77-777745
January 24. Thoc, Nicosia, 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717

