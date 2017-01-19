Success at the Citywealth IFC awards

We are delighted to announce our success in the latest Citywealth IFC awards, in the Mediterranean Law Firm of the Year category. The awards are organised by Citywealth, a leading publisher in the private client sector, to recognise the top performers in the sector in the fields of banking, legal and other services, and are judged by a panel of independent experts.
We were the only Cyprus firm shortlisted for the award, alongside firms from Gibraltar, Malta and Monaco, and were delighted to achieve the runner-up award against strong overseas competition. Elias Neocleous, vice-chairman of the firm, accepted the award at a gala dinner in London on 18 January.
