Success at the Citywealth IFC awards

January 19th, 2017 Company News 0 comments

We are delighted to announce our success in the latest Citywealth IFC awards, in the Mediterranean Law Firm of the Year category.  The awards are organised by Citywealth, a leading publisher in the private client sector, to recognise the top performers in the sector in the fields of banking, legal and other services, and are judged by a panel of independent experts.
We were the only Cyprus firm shortlisted for the award, alongside firms from Gibraltar, Malta and Monaco, and were delighted to achieve the runner-up award against strong overseas competition. Elias Neocleous, vice-chairman of the firm, accepted the award at a gala dinner in London on 18 January.

