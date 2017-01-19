Two caught trying to take illegal cigarettes out of the country

Two British passport holders, travelling to London from Larnaca airport were caught on Wednesday night trying to leave the country with illegal tobacco products.

A total of 77 cartons of 200 cigarettes along with 20 pouches each containing 50 grammes of rolling tobacco were found in their possession following a check carried out on their luggage. The tobacco products carried health warnings only in Turkish, with one of the two men maintaining he had purchased the goods in the buffer zone village of Pyla.

After being informed of the law, the men were arrested for offences concerning fraudulent evasion of duties and taxes and the illegal possession of both the cigarettes and tobacco, which were seized as liable to forfeiture. The total import duty and taxes attributable to the cigarettes amount to €2,789 and to the tobacco €209.

The two were released following the payment of an out of court settlement of €4,500, with the cigarettes and tobacco left to customs.