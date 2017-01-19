Underage sexual abuse case dropped

After it emerged that the charges were based on lies, prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a case against a 54-year-old man, accused by his niece of sexually molesting her last year.

Reports said the decision to suspend the prosecution was taken after the girl was found to have lied in her statement to police and she also refused to answer questions from the defendant’s lawyer or the court.

The case was originally filed at Paphos district court, with the accused later brought before the criminal court and held in custody.

The suspect denied the accusations from the very start, claiming he had always treated the girl, his sister’s daughter, with fatherly affection and not in a lewd manner.

The girl had been examined by a state pathologist who did not find any external injuries.

Meanwhile, also in Paphos, a 25-year-old Romanian was remanded in custody following complaints from two underage girls that he had sexually abused them.

The first case is related with offences committed in April 2015, with the second girl reporting having been abused between May and December last year.

Reports said that the Romanian has denied any involvement to police investigating the case.