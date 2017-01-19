US sends 4 more Guantanamo inmates to other countries

The Pentagon sent four more detainees from the Guantanamo military prison to other countries on Thursday, a US official said, in President Barack Obama’s final prisoner transfers before he leaves office.

With Donald Trump due to be sworn in as president on Friday and vowing to keep the prison open, the Obama administration further whittled down the inmate population there to 41. That was still far short of fulfilling Obama’s longtime pledge to close the controversial facility at the US naval base in Cuba.

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to say which countries accepted the four detainees. But other officials had earlier said the United Arab Emirates would be among the places where the final transfers would go. Saudi Arabia and Oman have taken 14 detainees in recent weeks.