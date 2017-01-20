Anastasiades’ main concern is Cyprus solution, not presidential elections

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday his main concern was resolving the island’s division and not next year’s presidential elections.

“Others may care,” the president said of the elections. “I do not feel insecurity, I do not care about the elections, I care about what everyone cares about, to achieve through unity is possible, the ultimate objective we all have in mind.”

The president said he did not feel any bitterness towards party leaders who criticised him.

“On the contrary, and they know and can confirm it themselves, I feel friendliness towards them.”

The president was attending a Christmas event at private television station Megaone with Archbishop Chrysostomos, who sought to convince all those present that he was the kingmaker.

The outspoken primate said the election period would be arriving soon.

“Take my opinion into serious consideration because the one that I will support will be the one who is elected,” he said. “Do not believe on your abilities. Only one will be elected.”

On the Cyprus problem, the archbishop expressed hope to achieve a good, functional solution.

“Because Mr. President, you, and I, and everyone, all our people, want a solution. But a good one,” he said. “It is our country and we must all unite for the good of this place and the people we all pledged to serve.”

Chrysostomos raised eyebrows on Thursday when he told Anastasiades not to be bothered if there is no solution.

“Because a bad solution would bring unending suffering to our people. The Church will be by your side but it demands that your policy is assertive,” he said.

Akel criticised the archbishop’s comments, saying they promoted compromising with the occupation.

“As Akel, we will never compromise with the occupation, we will never compromise with the de facto division, and that is why we will continue to fight for achieving a solution in the Cyprus problem that will liberate and reunite the country and its people,” spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.