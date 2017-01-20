Delivery man seriously injured in crash

January 20th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

A 31-year-old man delivering fast food was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday evening in Paphos.

The accident occurred around 7pm on Ellados avenue when the man who was riding a motorbike collided with a car which was driven by a 40-year-old who, when turning right, blocked the way of the motorbike.

The injured man was initially taken to Paphos general hospital where he underwent a CT scan.

Doctors found that he had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

 

 

