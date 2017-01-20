A land of princesses and swans

The world of mystery, spells and fairytales will dominate the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Sunday with a performance for children of Sleeping Beauty followed by a screening of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake next Sunday.

Sleeping Beauty, by Theatro Lexi, is a musical-comedy that brings the story of a princess that sleeps for 100 years to the stage. In this version written by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm, the witch who puts a spell on the princess wants to rule the land – something she manages to do when the whole kingdom falls asleep – and is somewhat of a diva, the queen is a bit obsessed with her appearance, the king is obsessed with making speeches and the prince who eventually breaks the spell has a bit of the rock and roll about him. And if that wasn’t enough of a good show for children, the servants of the kingdom also manage to spice up the lives of all those involved.

As with most theatre for children, the kids will be asked to participate by shouting out things to help move the plot along.

The play is directed by Christos Nikolalou and choreographed by Antigoni Tasouri.

From enchanted kingdoms and princesses and their spells, we move onto a much darker story – that of Swan Lake.

The 3D production to be screened on January 29 premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 1995. Bourne’s triumphant re–interpretation of Swan Lake turned tradition upside down, taking the dance world by storm. Now this modern-day classic can be enjoyed for the first time in stunning digital 3D, accompanied by state of the art surround sound.

An iconic production, perhaps best–known for replacing the traditional female corps de ballet with a menacing male ensemble, it was filmed in 3D at Sadler’s Wells, London in 2011. It is equally breathtaking in its drama and intensity as it is in its visionary and contemporary setting. All these elements draw the audience onto the stage and brings a dramatic realism to the story.

The stellar cast includes the magnificent Richard Winsor as the lead Swan/Stranger, Dominic North as The Prince and Nina Goldman as The Queen.

With more than 30 international theatre awards including three Tonys and an Olivier, Swan Lake has been acclaimed as a landmark achievement on the stage, becoming the longest running ballet in the West End and on Broadway.

The production was hailed by the New York Times as “sensational” while the London Independent commented by saying “see it or live to regret it.”

Sleeping Beauty

Performance of the fairytale for children. January 22. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 11.30am and 4pm. €10/8. Tel: 77-777745

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Screening of the performance. January 29. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €9. Tel: 77-777745