Learning through theatre

The Little Worry People Art and Drama studio may be small in size but it is big in the way it captures children’s imagination.

The plays it puts on are based on specific themes and tend to teach children a lesson or moral. With themes in place and story-lines waiting to unravel, the drama studio is set to share a number of performances with us over the next few months.

Starting off this Sunday, the play Home Sweet Home will be performed. The story revolves around a girl who is lost in the forest. At first, she is excited to come face-to-face with the unknown but soon her excitement turns into fear. Will she manage to take on this journey alone and find her way home?

The aim of the story is to teach children to be aware of danger and be aware of their surroundings.

The performance will be repeated on February 5.

Next up is The Envious Owl next Sunday. The owl that the play’s name refers to is envious of its little brother. Not able to understand its emotions, the owl goes out for a walk in the forest. The walk turns out to be a wonderful journey of self-awareness, and of course, there is much fun to be had on the way.

Moving into February, the studio will present the play Are You Afraid of the Dark? The aim of this show is clearly to help children and their fear of the dark. This story also focuses on an owl who is afraid of the dark. Although owls are night creatures this little one always has a few lights about it and looks pretty much like a Christmas tree. All this is true until the owl meets the character Skoti. Together they go on an adventure with live music and come to its end no longer afraid of the dark.

The schedule for March is marked with the play Shall I Tell You a Secret? on March 5. The story behind the performance will teach children not to bully other children, as its protagonist – a little girl – treats everybody badly until she receives sudden visitors one night. By the time the night is over, she understands right from wrong and is a completely different little girl after learning about a certain secret.

March continues with a performance of Let’s Go For a Ride on March 12, Tarabouska, Would you Like a Place in my Heart on March 19, and Hello on March 26

Tarabouska, Would you Like a Place in my Heart unfolds during the meeting of two people at an airport. By following these two characters, the play – which will be mostly conducted as pantomime – shows children the true meaning of friendship and the love that two people can share.

Let’s Go For a Ride is an interactive performance with Takis, a young man who is trying to learn how to ride a bike. He isn’t doing a very good job of it so he asks the children to help him. This performance teaches children to never give up and also emphasises the value of communication with others.

Hello is about a little boy who is too shy to talk until the day he meets a remarkable little girl and everything starts to change. She is the one who manages to make all his fears of speaking vanish.

Apart from narrating a wonderful story of friendship, Hello also tells a story which portrays the various obstacles both boy and girl overcome in order to finally communicate verbally.

All performances start at 11am and end at 12pm, are in Greek and have an entrance fee of €5. To book your places give the studio a call on 99-358663, 99-621669, or 22-590197