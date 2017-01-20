Lone bidder for Pentakomo tech park

January 20th, 2017

Thai company Wyncoast is the only bidder for development and operation of a science and technology park in the area of Pentakomo, near Limassol.

Wyncoast Industrial Park submitted its bid shortly before the end of Friday’s deadline.

The proposal will be examined buy the review committee, which will then make a recommendation to the tender board and the energy ministry.

The competition involved leasing around 328,000 square metres of state land for 50 years and turning it into a project that will advance high technology and develop entrepreneurship.

Its main objective is to diversify the economy and turn Cyprus into a regional hub of applied knowledge.

The land is located in the coastal area of Pentakomo near Limassol.

