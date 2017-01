Members of the police force found a man lying dead under his motorbike in a street in Ayia Napa early on Friday morning.

Shortly after 1am officers in a patrol car spotted the man, a 50-year-old resident of Ayia Napa, next to a road in the tourist resort.

They called an ambulance which transferred him to Famagusta general hospital where doctors on duty confirmed his death.

Examinations are underway to determine if the death was due to natural causes.