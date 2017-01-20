Miguel Ferrer has died

The ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ star – who was the son of actors Rosemary Clooney and Jose Ferrer – was surrounded by family and close friends when he lost his battle with throat cancer at the age on 61 on Thursday (19.01.17).

Miguel – who had sons Lukas and Rafi with wife Lori – had starred on ‘NCIS’ as Owen Granger from 2012 and was given the option of bowing out of the show last year when his condition worsened, but he declined. When the illness began to affect his voice, the show writers incorporated the disease into his storylines.

And the programme’s showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill, has paid tribute to the “tremendous talent” and “huge heart” of the actor.

He told People in a statement: “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member.

“Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

The actor had appeared in the original ‘Twin Peaks’ TV series and will be seen in the upcoming revival, for which he reprised his role of Albert Rosenfield.

The ‘Crossing Jordan’ star’s cousin, ‘Monuments Men’ actor George Clooney has paid tribute to his beloved family member, who vowed to “always love” him.

Referencing President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, George said in a statement: “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family.

“Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison,” Clooney continued. “We love you Miguel. We always will.”