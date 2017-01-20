A minute with Marios Prodromou M.Ed Mental Game Coach

Where do you live?

I am single and live in Larnaca

Best childhood memory?

Sitting on my mother’s lap while she read me a story.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

TGI Fridays. Love steak and mashed potatoes. Hate coriander

What did you have for breakfast?

Egg, beans, sausage, bacon and toast with marmalade.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am definitely a night person but highly introverted. Sitting at the fireplace with a few close friends cooking halloumi and pastourma.

Best book ever read?

Moby Dick by Heman Melville. I liked the under-theme of friendship and understanding.

Favourite film of all time?

The Matrix (1999) because I like to think outside the box.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Best holiday was In Barcelona watching football cause I am a big Messi fan. The Champions League Final wherever it is played is my dream trip.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Reggae. Big Bob Marley fan.

What is always in your fridge?

Perrier water and yogurt in case I need a late night snack.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Big house with gymnasium, swimming pool, sauna, steam baths and a football pitch. Would stay home all day chilling.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Nikola Tesla. He could have changed the world and had the best ideas.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Find a way to stop it.

What is your greatest fear?

That people will not laugh at the joke that I am about to tell you.

Tell me a joke…

Two Elephants meet a totally naked guy. After a while one elephant says to the other: “I really don’t get how he can feed himself with that thing!”

Marios Prodromou was elected Genius of the Year for the whole of Europe by the members of the World Genius Directory. He will be the Ambassador of the WGD for 2017 in Europe