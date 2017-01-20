Murray strolls into fourth round

January 20th, 2017

Andy Murray showed no sign of discomfort to the right ankle he twisted in his previous win against Andrey Rublev

By Ian Ransom

Andy Murray eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over American Sam Querrey on Friday.

The raging favourite after champion Novak Djokovic’s stunning second round exit on Thursday, top seed Murray also showed no sign of discomfort to the right ankle he twisted in his previous win against Russian teenager Andrey Rublev.

Seeking his maiden title in Melbourne after five losses in the final, Murray was made to work hard to close out victory in the third set at the Hisense Arena against the man who eliminated Djokovic from the third round at Wimbledon last year.

But the Scot captured the decisive break in the ninth game with some brilliant court movement and wrapped up the match with a big serve to set up a clash against German Mischa Zverev.

