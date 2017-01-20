News Podcast: Trump’s and Paphos’ inaugurations, archaelogical finds in Kouklia

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Cyprus joins the global campaign demanding respect for fundamental Human Rights that marks Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President;
- Exciting new discoveries have been made by archaeologists in Kouklia, one of Paphos’ ancient city states;
- Paphos prepares for its own inauguration – as 2017 European Capital of Culture
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/