News Podcast: Trump’s and Paphos’ inaugurations, archaelogical finds in Kouklia

January 20th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
  • Cyprus joins the global campaign demanding respect for fundamental Human Rights that marks Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President;
  • Exciting new discoveries have been made by archaeologists in Kouklia, one of Paphos’ ancient city states;
  • Paphos prepares for its own inauguration – as 2017 European Capital of Culture

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

