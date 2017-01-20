Public stores brought the book at Gloria Jeans

The ultimate book destination “meets” the ultimate coffee destination

The Public stores’ cooperation with Gloria Jeans has been “embraced” by the Cypriot public, which now has the opportunity to enjoy its favourite books with its favourite coffee all across Cyprus.

Public, the ultimate book destination, created special bookshelves with books for all ages for all Gloria Jeans customers. They shaped the space of Cyprus favourite cafes with the addition of bookshelves, so that every coffee-drinker can access their favourite book.

In addition to the special bookshelves, each month Public offers gifts in contests for all Gloria Jeans customers, ranging from tablets to laptops and other technology products.

Further, Public are staging promotional activities at Gloria Jeans cafes, with special offers available to customers.

On their part, Gloria Jeans offer their excellent coffee at cultural events organised by Public, and offer free coffee with coupons on every receipt issued for purchases at Public.

This successful cooperation is expected to continue into the coming months, with Public planning the creation of play areas within Gloria Jeans cafes and making board games available to all Gloria Jeans customers.

Now, the ultimate book destination, Public, is by your side for your daily coffee at Gloria Jeans!

Smile… you’re at Public!