Turkish Cypriot farmers hold ‘minister’ hostage in his office over unpaid compensation

Farmers in the north were on Friday holding the agriculture ‘minister’ hostage in his office over delayed drought compensation.

The hostage situation is ongoing.

According to media in the north, farmers stormed the building that houses the agriculture ‘ministry’ and held the ‘minister’, Nazim Cavusoglu, as hostage and they refuse to let him leave the room unless the issue is sorted out.

The hostage situation is said not to be aggressive as the farmers are sitting in Cavusoglu’s office chatting in anticipation of news from the ‘ministry’ of finance on whether the payment will be made. The head of the farmers’ association expressed his conviction that the problem will be resolved.