Our View: Trump must bear in mind his impact on the rest of the world, not only the US

DONALD Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president today. The whole world has been wondering what type of presidency to expect after witnessing his unpredictable behaviour and unconventional political style during the election campaign.

Will he take his populism, bluntness, aggressive and confrontational style with him to the White House or will he adopt a more measured, presidential approach? Will he remain the straight-talking, politically-incorrect and antagonistic man that won the hearts of white working class Americans once he is the leader of the most powerful country in the world?

Trump made some astonishing promises during his campaign, such as the building of a wall across the US-Mexico border and getting the Mexicans to pay for it. He also said he would deport all illegal immigrants and ban all Muslims from entering the US, positions he watered down subsequently (three million deportations of people with criminal records, while the complete ban would be replaced by extreme vetting).

Whether any of these and other election promises will be kept remains to be seen. Trump may soon find out that being in charge of a country with many power centres and a host of rival big interests is very different from running a business empire. In government there are many more restrictions to how the executive could act and compromises would have to be made to get things done. There is also much greater public scrutiny of the president’s actions.

The rest of the world is more interested in how the Trump administration’s foreign policy would shape up given his pandering to President Putin, talk of improving relations with Russia and open criticism of Nato, the usefulness of which he had repeatedly questioned. Would he be able to re-formulate US policy on Russia and weaken Nato in the process or would the American state services apply the brakes on the new president? Would there be marked changes in policy on Iran and the Middle East and would he engage in a trade war with China as he had been pledging during the campaign?

In fairness, the election campaign rhetoric has been toned down or qualified as the inauguration day approached and it is entirely possible we will see a completely different Trump in the White House, one weighed down by the huge responsibility of running the most powerful country and the knowledge that many of his decisions would influence what happens in the rest of the world. We can only hope that his main election promise – to make America great again – will not have a negative impact outside the US.