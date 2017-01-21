Anorthosis aim for sixth in clash against Omonia

The Anorthosis vs Omonia clash stands out this weekend, while table front-runners Apoel and AEK have seemingly easy ties against relegation candidates AEZ and Aris respectively. In-form Apollon face Ermis, while third placed AEL travel to the Larnaca to play Nea Salamina.

In the final two games of round 20 Karmiotissa are at home to Anagennisi Dheryneias, while on Monday Ethnikos Achnas entertain Doxa Katokopias.

As the regular season enters its final quarter the most unpredictable outcome is which team will finally clinch sixth place, a position that will land them in the top group of the playoffs.

As things stand now four teams, Ermis Aradippou, Nea Salamina, Ethnikos and Anorthosis are all vying for that final sixth place with six points separating sixth placed Ermis and ninth placed Anorthosis.

Despite the six point handicap, Anorthosis are expected to make a final push for that position beginning this weekend with a tough game against Omonia at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium.

After a turbulent last couple of months, both on and off the pitch, the Famagusta team is finally playing better football. Coach Rony Levy will be hoping his team continues where they left off last week against AEL as they were rarely troubled and for 70 minutes they were the better side.

Levy will wait till the last minute to see if he can count on the Spanish attacking pair of Rayios and Cabrera while recent signing from Greece Dimitris Gianoulis may be given a starting berth against the Nicosia team.

Omonia have been something of a Jeckyll and Hyde team during games this season, starting games as if they have just come out of a slumber and need to concede a goal before they can string a few passes together and threaten the opposition’s goal.

Their coach John Carver has been unable so far to fix Omonia’s porous defence and most often than not relies on the league’s top scorer Matt Derbyshire to save the day for the Nicosia team.

Leaders Apoel are at home to AEZ Zakakiou with the champions expected to pick up the three points despite being without a host of players.

The recent loss of Carlao to Torino was a huge blow for Apoel, while their other regular central defender Astiz is still nursing an injury, something that means that youngster Ioannou will once against partner Merkis at the back.

Milanov, Vander and Bertoglio are the other names on the injury list.

Struggling AEZ have picked up just one point from their last five games and nothing short of a miracle will see them leave Nicosia with a point.

Apollon, the team in-form at the moment, will be gunning for their sixth straight win against Ermis Aradippou.

Under Cypriot coach Sofronis Avgoustis the Limassol team is finally living up to their pre-season tag of championship contenders.

In the other games, second placed AEK are away to Aris while AEL travel to Larnaca to face Nea Salamina in a game with any outcome possible.

In the final weekend game, Karmiotissa, after a fine start to the season, have not won since the beginning of December and need the three points against second division bound Dheryneia to push clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday: Anothosis vs Omonia (17.00), Aris vs AEK (18.00),

Sunday: Nea Salamina vs AEL & Apollo vs Ermis (16.00), Apoel vs AEZ (17.00), Karmiotissa vs Anagennisi Dheryneias (18.00)