Cyprus oranges for pariah state

January 21st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Cyprus oranges for pariah state

In an embarrassing mistake the ministry of agriculture has reportedly sought to export citrus fruits to pariah state North Korea instead of South Korea.

According to the daily Phileleftheros, an agriculture ministry department, following a request by the association of producers and exporters of citrus and grapes to establish contacts in South Korea and Japan for possible exports, prepared a letter enquiring about trade protocols.

But the letter the Cypriot ministry department sent last month, was addressed to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – DPRK – (North Korea) the daily said, instead of the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

North Korea is under a number of sanctions by the EU since 2006 after carrying out nuclear tests and launching ballistic missiles. These concern prohibitions on the export and import of arms.

In March 2016, the European Council adopted additional restrictive measures against the DPRK, following another nuclear test  including, in the trade sector, a ban on any public financial support for trade with the DPRK.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close