Four new ambulance stations up and running

THE four new ambulance stations that are up and running as of this week, will contribute to keeping response time at around ten minutes in urban areas and 20 in rural areas, the head of the health ministry’s ambulance service Riana Constantinou said on Friday.

The ministry announced earlier in the week that four new ambulance stations are ready to serve the public. The stations are in Klirou in the Nicosia district, in the old Limassol hospital, in Oroklini in Larnaca, and in Peyia in Paphos.

“In total, there are now 20 ambulances per shift – with their crews – available in stations and hospitals all over the island,” Constantinou told the Cyprus Mail. At the moment, most of the island’s areas are covered by the ambulance service, Constantinou said, but there are still some very remote areas with very few inhabitants where response time is higher than the average. This, however, is a phenomenon occurring in all countries, she said, as ambulances are stationed according to the population of each area.

Cyprus is currently in line with international standards as regards response time which is ten minutes in urban areas and 20 for rural areas.

Constantinou said that Cyprus was following the Swedish model, which means that each ambulance is manned by two crew members – a university-level educated nurse with additional two-year training in emergency care, and a driver or rescuer who is also highly trained in managing urgent cases.

The creation of the four new ambulance stations had been a long-standing request of the ministry.

Minister Giorgos Pamboridis had said in his message earlier in the week during the announcement of the operation of the new ambulance stations that to reduce deaths caused from road accidents, the improvement of pre-hospital care patients receive was very important.