For the love of flowers and blood

Theatro Ena in Nicosia must be in a spooky and frightening mood at the moment as, along with its performances of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the stage is now getting ready to host another scary character, that of a vampire.

The comedy Valentine, The Quintessential Vampire by Peter Brammer, tells the tale of a 100-year-old human-vampire hybrid named Valentine. Valentine is a florist living with his sister Natalia in London. He runs his late-night store while he waits for his vampiric traits to kick in.

One of his human traits is that he feels terribly lonely, that is until Hayley comes along one day. Romance begins to blossom between vampire and mortal and Natalia is at her wits end, so she calls up their parents to handle the situation.

All things considered, Valentine begins to question his identity and if his sister has his best interests at heart. His existence becomes very serious all of a sudden.

He starts to wonder how a vampire and a mortal can have a healthy relationship without him taking a bite of her, he wonders if vampires can eat garlic bread and how easy it would be for him to turn into a bat. These are just some of the questions that plague Valentine, the quintessential vampire.

Come along and see if these, and other queries, will be answered at the premier on Wednesday.

The play will be performed every Wednesday and Thursday at 8.30pm, for an undefined duration.

The Quintessential Vampire

Performance of the comedy by Peter Brammer. January 25. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-348203