Putting bullies in their place

After very positive reviews, lots of smiling faces and the continuation of the thirst for storytelling, Theatro Dentro in Nicosia is continuing its performances of a musical version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale The Steadfast Tin Soldier in January.

The story, which teaches kids and adults all about the power of love, is accompanied by original music by Chrysi Andreou and lyrics by Stavros Stavrou.

The musical touches on the themes of bullying, acceptance, self-sacrifice and love. It is set in an old toy store where a toy maker melts down some metal spoons to make some soldiers to sell. The metal, however, is not enough to make the last remaining soldier, so the toy maker only gives him one leg. Upset that the toy is unlike the rest, his maker gives him a huge heart and decides not to sell him.

The tin soldier gets to know the other toys in the store: a ballerina, a doll, three porcelain dolls, the bear, the cowboy and others. They all become friends except a jack-in-the-box who is mean to the other toys and doesn’t allow them to sing. One day the jack-in-the-box frightens the ballerina so much that she hides away in her box and rarely comes out again. So, the tin soldier takes it upon himself to teach the jack-in-the-box how to be good and love the other toys.

Apart from teaching children to accept people for their differences, they will also be introduced to different kinds of music – from pop to jazz – and to different musical instruments.

The Tin Soldier

Musical for children. Until January 29. Theatro Dentro, Enotitos 44, Palouriotissa, Nicosia. Saturday at 3.30pm and 5pm and Sunday at 10.30am and 12pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 99-384606