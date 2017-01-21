Retired police officer interrupts burglary

A number of items worth around €580 were reported stolen on Friday night from a house in Paphos.

The theft was reported by a retired police officer who had observed suspicious movements a few minutes after midnight in the house next door that belongs to a relative of his.

The man reported he saw two men in the grounds of the house, who fled as soon as they saw him.

Police officers who arrived at the scene, located a pick-up truck with fake licence plates. Following further investigations it emerged the truck belonged to a man known to the police for taking part in other burglaries.

The perpetrators reportedly stole items worth around €580.