Anastasiades to address PACE

The President Nicos Anastasiades leaves Monday for Strasbourg, where on January 24 he will address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Cyprus holds the presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council until May

On the morning of January 24, Anastasiades will be welcomed at the Palais de l’ Europe by the President and by the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly Pedro Agramunt and Wojciech Sawicki, respectively.

He will later meet with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland, followed by a meeting with the Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks.

At 12 noon (Cyprus time) the president will address the parliamentary assembly and will later answer questions from members.

Subsequently Anastasiades will attend a special ceremony to mark the international day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. He will later inaugurate, along with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, an exhibition about the Holocaust.

In the evening, Anastasiades will visit the European Court of Human Rights where he will meet with the President of the Court Guido Raimondi in the presence of the Cypriot judge at the ECHR Georgios Serghides.

Later he will attend the concert “Mediterranean Heart” given on the occasion of his visit.

Anastasiades, who will be accompanied by the foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides and the government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, will return to Cyprus on January 25.