January 22nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Burglars may have set fire to pensioner’s home when he was out

Burglars appeared to have either set, or somehow caused a fire to start in the home of an 83-year-old Limassol man on Saturday night, police said.

The pensioner was absent from the house at the time. Authorities were alerted to the fire at around 9.45pm and the blaze was quickly extinguished, though it caused extensive smoke damage to the interior.

Police and fire investigators discovered during their examination of the scene that there were signs the front door and kitchen window had been tampered with. Further tests showed that the contents of the house were scattered in a manner not caused by the fire.

It was not known yet what might have been stolen from the house.

