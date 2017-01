A 42-year-old civil servant was remanded for five days on Sunday by the Limassol court after police said they found drugs in his possession.

The man, according to police, was caught during a traffic stop around 8.30pm on Saturday night. During an inspection of the vehicle, officers said they found 11 baggies of cocaine containing a total of 5.5 grammes, 3,765 euros in cash and and US$150.

Three more bags were allegedly found containing a total of 3 grammes of cannabis, police said.