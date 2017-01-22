Drink driving cause of two minor accidents, police say

Driving under the influence of alcohol was the cause of two traffic accidents late Saturday and early Sunday in Kakopetria and in Nicosia, police said.

At around 2.20 am Sunday during a traffic patrol, police in Kakopetria spotted a vehicle reverse into a parked car and try to drive off.

He was pursued and intercepted. Officers established the 20-year-old was from Paphos and appeared intoxicated.

They said when they asked him to take a breathalyser test he refused and attacked one of the policemen, and was arrested. The officer was treated for scratches to his hands and face at the Evrychou clinic.

On Saturday night around 11.50pm, a car driven by a 23-year-old hit the back of another vehicle while attempting to park on Leonidas Street.

A preliminary alcohol test indicated 110mg instead of the legal limit of 22mg. A subsequent blood test put the level at 94mg.

The 23-year-old was charged and released to appear in court at a later date.