Kotzias says no one should have intervention rights in Cyprus

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias was quoted as saying on Sunday that Turkey must understand that in the modern world there could not be a third country guaranteeing an EU member state

No one should have intervention rights in Cyprus, Kotzias said in an interview with real.gr.

The Greek minister said compromises must be made to reach a solution, but he stressed that Greece would not compromise on issues concerning the core of the Cyprus problem.

The solution to the Cyprus problem, he said, could only be a common denominator that combined the greatest possible rights for the Turkish Cypriots, and at the same time maximum security for the Greek Cypriots.

He also revealed that the proposals tabled by Greek side, included an agreement for the temporary accommodation of foreign troops on Cypriot territory.