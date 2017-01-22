Moscow supports any solution the two sides reach themselves, says Osadchiy

Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy has expressed Moscow’s readiness to actively engage in solving the Cyprus issue and said the position of the Republic that international guarantees had to be abolished needed to be taken “fully into account”.

In an article published on Sunday in Phileleftheros Osadchiy repeated well-known positions that artificial timeframes should not be set as it could lead to a talks’ deadlock.

According to Osadchiy, Moscow is prepared to support a form of settlement of the Cyprus problem which will conform to what the Cypriots themselves want.

“The leadership of the Republic and the leaders of the main political parties of the country are aware of the strong insistence of the Russian Federation for the island’s reunification,” he added.

Regarding the Conference for Cyprus, which took place in Geneva on Janaury 12, Osadchiy said: “Unfortunately the key issues of a Cypriot settlement remains at present unresolved”. He added that hope for a narrowing of the gaps between the two sides sould not be abandoned.

A solid basis for a peaceful settlement in Cyprus would be UN Security Council guarantees, he said.

“I am convinced that a comprehensive settlement on the island through the establishment of a bicommunal and bizonal federation with a single international personality, based on the parameters that have been established by the UN Security Council Resolutions on Cyprus, would reflect the interests of all Cypriots,” Osadchiy added.

Moscow has come under fire by the media of late for trying to exert its influence over the Cyprus peace process. On Saturday, the government dismissed the reports, sending a message from President Nicos Anastasiades to media outlets to refrain from making what was described as false assessments and to be especially careful when making public statements that “do not correspond to reality”.