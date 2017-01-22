Some mountain roads slippery but no major problems, police say

Police said on Sunday that there were no particular problems with the road network due to weather conditions but warned that the following roads were slippery for the time being and drivers should exercise caution.

• Pedoulas – Prodromos

• Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria

• Prodromos – Lemithou

• Prodromos – Platres

• Kakopetria – Karvounas