New flag needed

Have you noticed how quickly the Cyprus flag fades in the sun whilst the Greek flag remains blue and clear for far longer? This is possibly one reason why it is flown so little, as it is so soon ineffectual and insignificant. This is not something one wants as a national flag.

I suggest that, as part of the Cyprus negotiations and compromises on governance, that there is a proposal for a new Cyprus flag to commemorate the new single nation.

I suggest that one possibility for this new flag could show Cyprus as now in yellow but the surrounding area should not be white as at present but should be blue like the sea. This will mean that the Cyprus flag will be far more significant when it flies in the sun, and could appeal to both sides as a sign of a new beginning. If over time the yellow fades the visual effect of the blue will still be far more effective than the present flag will ever achieve.

Christopher Linford, via email