Police investigating burglary involving theft of valuables worth more than 560,000 euros

Police in Limassol are investigating a burglary at the home of a Russian couple where valuables worth more than 560,000 euros was stolen, it was reported on Sunday.

According to Limassol deputy police spokesman Marinos Vassiliou the 50-year-old Russian and his wife, 37, also from Russia, reported that while they were sleeping on the first floor, thieves broke in between 11pm and 8am on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Among the items reportedly taken were 12 men’s watches worth 500,000, along with 40 pairs of sunglasses valued at 10,000 euros, six laptops totaling 6,000 euros, a fur worth 340 euros, four Harley Davidson helmets worth €800 and two mobile phones worth 50,000 euro.

Vassiliou said it appears the burglars entered the house from the French window in th eliving room, which was closed but not locked.

The house had no CCTV and the burglar alarm was not activated, he added.