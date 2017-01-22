Study points to insufficient penalties for sex offenders, justice minister says

A recent study in Cyprus has shown that in several cases, the sentences for sex offenders “are not sufficiently acting as a deterrent”, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said even though the law generally provides a strict framework for the offences.

The minister also referred to police statistics, showing that in 2015 there was an increase in incidents of sexual violence in the family, to 45 from 15 in 2013. The number of incidents remained at a similar level in 2016, he added.

Addressing a conference on sexual offences, in Nicosia on Saturday, Nicolaou said that prosecuting and judicial authorities had been informed about the findings of the study, with the aim of imposing stricter penalties.

When the time comes to impose a penalty to those who have committed sex crimes, especially against innocent children, justice must be strict and should not hand down inadequate sentences that send a wrong message, Nicolaou noted.

The minister also said that there was a rising trend when it comes to sex offences, both in Cyprus and world wide. Citing police statistics, Nicolaou said the number of cases concerning violence and sexual violence within the family rose to 569 in 2015, from 448 in 2013.

He also said that a supervisory authority for those convicted for sexual offences against minors, that was established in 2014, is currently monitoring ten people.

The conference was organised by the Independent Authority for the Prevention of Torture, the British High Commission in Nicosia and the Constanteion Criminology and Forensic Sciences Research Centre.