Suspected sexual predator arrested in Nicosia

A 52-year-old resident of Nicosia was arrested on Sunday to facilitate investigations concerning possession of child porn and solicitation of children for sexual purposes, police said.

The arrest came after a tip-off to police that the man was frequenting certain social media sites, striking up conversations with underage girls and pressuring them into sending him nude photos of themselves.

Police raided the man’s home on Sunday and seized as evidence two mobile phones.

The Office for Combating Cyber Crime is investigating the case.