Syllouris to attend the first Israel-Cyprus-Greece speakers tripartite

House President Demetris Syllouris will on Thursday attend the first-ever meeting of the Parliament Speakers from Israel, Cyprus and Greece , that will take place in Israel at the initiative of Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

According to an announcment on Sunday by the House, Syllouris will depart for Israel on Tuesday. Parliamentary cooperation in the field of water resources, the relations of the three countries with the respective diaspora communities, combating fanaticism and intolerance, as well as issues related to commerce and education will be discussed, among others, during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting a joint communique will be adopted.

Prior to the meeting, Syllouris will have a tête-à-tête with Edelstein, while after the tripartite meeting, he and his Greek counterpart will attend a banquet, hosted by the Speaker of the Knesset.

The president of the House will also meet with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem at the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

He will return to Cyprus on January 27.