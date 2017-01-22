Tax reform: an irresponsible amnesty or eliminating an injustice?

By Christos P. Panayiotides

I admit that when I became aware a couple of months ago of Disy, Akel, Edek, the Alliance, the Greens and, at an earlier stage, Diko’s intentions to promote jointly a piece of legislation that would deal with the problem of the overdue tax obligations of many taxpayers, I rejoiced for four reasons.

Firstly, it appeared that – at last – the political parties could find some common ground to cooperate over as opposed to constantly beating each other up.

Secondly, I felt that the proposed arrangements would partially eliminate an injustice done at the expense of taxpayers, who lost valuable assets in the course of the economic crisis and as a consequence were unable to discharge their tax obligations. To date, these taxpayers are obliged to pay in full the taxes applicable on their taxable income, irrespective of whether that income may have been lost under circumstances over which they had little or no control. In fact, they not only have the obligation to pay these taxes but also penalties, fines and interest for not accounting for the taxes promptly.

Thirdly, I was pleased with the proposed arrangements because it appeared to me that once implemented they would generate substantial state revenues thus eliminating the need to levy other taxes.

Fourthly, I was happy because, while the arrangements would result in the elimination of excessive fines and penalties, they would still require the taxpayers to settle their taxes in full (on the same basis as other taxpayers may have done in the past). Thus, responsible taxpayers, who have settled their taxes promptly, would not be induced to feel that the system is “taking them for a ride”. In contrast to the tax amnesty of 2002 (where the tax rate was confined to a flat five per cent), the proposed arrangements would result in the payment of all applicable taxes in full, except that the fines and penalties would be confined to more reasonable levels and the amounts due would be payable in up to 60 equal monthly instalments.

In other words, the proposed arrangements were a good balancing exercise between conflicting objectives, resulting in a win-win situation.

At this point, this idyllic story ends because the technical aspects of the proposed arrangements (which are in the process of being enacted) were incomplete, complicated and dysfunctional. The opposition’s reaction to the Disy initiative to overcome these problems (by elaborating on certain issues, in a new article that was added to the original text), was one of distrust and indignation, leading Phileleftheros (on January 17, 2017) to brand the process as “a back door tax amnesty that had gone almost unnoticed”.

The truth is simple. The arrangements, as initially formulated by most of the parties, provided a cumbersome, bureaucratic process of applications, approvals and possible objections that were not serving any purpose but would generate a large volume of extra work for the tax authorities, entailing a visible risk of the whole system collapsing. The situation is already critical. Any visitor to the district tax offices can readily see thousands of tax files overflowing out of storage cabinets and literally creeping on the floor.

The proposals to be enacted in the coming week must be made simple, functional and readily comprehensible by all taxpayers.

The essential elements of a correct arrangement are the following:

Payment of all the applicable taxes (as provided by the tax legislation in force) must be made, in full.

An option to pay the total amount of the taxes already due or the taxes that will arise as a result of filing supplementary tax returns, for all past years (up to and including 2015), either in one lump sum or in 60 equal monthly instalments.

Confining the fines, the penalties and the interest payable in relation to the above tax obligations as follows:

Surcharge Payment 7.5% Forthwith (in one lump sum) 10% In 12 equal monthly instalments 12.5% In 24 equal monthly instalments 15% In 36 equal monthly instalments 17.5% In 48 equal monthly instalments 20% In 60 equal monthly instalments The minimum of each instalment (including the surcharge) being set at €200.

In contrast to the initially proposed arrangements, the mechanistic approach outlined above does not entail any applications being filed, or any approvals being given or any objections being raised. Furthermore, it does not require the exercise of subjective judgement (with the risks that are inevitably associated with a subjective approach). Undoubtedly, the adoption of a simple mechanistic approach in addressing the problem will facilitate the quick and safe computerisation of the whole process, thus paving the road for effecting payments by electronic means and resulting in substantial time and cost savings for both the taxpayers and the tax authorities.

Such a simple and functional approach could be implemented forthwith thus enabling the taxpayers to settle all their tax obligations with absolute transparency and without imposing – for no good reason – further heavy burdens on the tax authorities.

Burdening the tax authorities with useless bureaucratic procedures promotes tax evasion because it diverts attention and results in an inability to focus on those who are committed tax dodgers.

Christos P Panayiotides is a Certified Public Accountant