Trump plans to meet with UK PM (Updated: adds May’s comments)

U.S. President Donald Trump is arranging to meet soon with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, two long-standing U.S. allies concerned about how his presidency will affect their relationships with Washington.

Trump will meet on Friday with May in Washington, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Saturday.

The meeting will be an opportunity for May, who initially struggled to build relations with Trump’s transition team, to discuss what has long been termed the “special relationship” between the two nations, a central pillar of Britain’s foreign policy.

Trump, who endorsed the British vote to leave the European Union and is friends with May critic Nigel Farage, has said he wants to arrange a swift bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.

May said on Sunday she would not be afraid to tell U.S. President Donald Trump when she finds something he has said unacceptable.

May said she would use the opportunity to discuss the future trading relationship between the United States and Britain, as well as NATO and challenges such as defeating terrorism.

“I’ve already said that some of the comments that Donald Trump has made in relation to women are unacceptable, some of those he himself has apologised for,” May told the BBC.

“When I sit down (with Trump) I think the biggest statement that will be made about the role of women is the fact that I will be there as a female prime minister … Whenever there is something that I find unacceptable I won’t be afraid to say that to Donald Trump.”

Trade will also be part of the agenda for Trump’s meeting with Pena Nieto along with immigration and security, Spicer told reporters. The leaders spoke by phone on Saturday and discussed meeting on Jan. 31, he said.

Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed in 1994 with Canada and Mexico, in order to improve terms for U.S. workers.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke by phone on Saturday and discussed setting up “additional meetings in the days to come,” Spicer said.