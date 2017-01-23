An obsession with pics

For the second consecutive year, the Rialto theatre and the Cyprus University of Technology are organising the exhibition Fresh Pics.

The poster and photography exhibition will display the work of students from the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts within the spaces of the theatre.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday at 5pm and will remain open until February 28.

During the exhibition opening, viewers will be able to explore a collection featuring over 30 photographic books created by a new generation of students-photographers which will be displayed on the stage. Throughout the theatre’s space and until the end of exhibition, a series of posters that explores the notion of obsessions will be exhibited.

The exhibition will open one hour before and until the end of every performance.

Fresh Pics

