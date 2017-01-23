Driver stropped five times over the limit

A driver from Liopetri was stopped on Sunday night by police with an alcohol reading of 109μg, while the legal limit is 22.

According to the police, shortly after 8.30pm while officers were carrying out speed checks on a Liopetri road they stopped a saloon driven by a 45-year-old Romanian who is a permanent resident of the village because he was driving at 72km/hr in an area where the speed limit is 50.

During a check police found the driver was found to have no insurance and without the correct papers. A breathalyser test showed a reading of 105μg.

The driver was taken to the station in Xylophagou where a further breathalyser showed a reading of 109μg.

A check on his name showed that the driver had outstanding fines against him so he was arrested and held by the police.