Father confesses to sexual abuse of daughters

A 43-year-old man was detained in the north on Sunday in connection with sexually assaulting his two teenage girls for the past four years, daily Kibris reported on Monday.

The man, from northern Nicosia, admitted his crime after his wife reported to the authorities that her husband was sexually harassing their 14 and 17-year-old daughters.

During his remand hearing, the suspect said “whatever my daughters are saying is true”.

Investigators told the court that the man was harassing the girls only when they were alone in the house.

In her testimony, the 17-year-old said she suffered from migraines, and that during the times she was bedridden because of her problem, her father touched her private parts “for hours”.

Police also told the court that the man had been sexually abusing his daughters since 2013.

The suspect was remanded in custody for three days pending the investigation.