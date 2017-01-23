Half a century of song

The prominent Greek music composer, lyricist and singer Dionysis Savvopoulos will return once again to our island for performances in Limassol and Nicosia.

It has been half a century since Savvopoulos’ debut album To Fortigo (The Truck) came out. To mark this milestone, the singer is performing concerts to give fans and music lovers the chance to meet the man Savvopoulos was when he first started out – through his music – while also enjoying some of his more recent songs.

For anyone who is interested in music, either professionally or as a hobby, these two concerts will give you a real insight into how a performer’s style and subject matter can change over the span of 50 years.

Savvopoulos could have been a lawyer, as he started out studying law. His love of music and politics won him over and he moved to Athens from Thessaloniki. In the capital, he started singing and playing the guitar in various night clubs and was quickly associated with what is called the Greek New Wave.

Accompanying the singer will be Katerina Polemi, Themos Skandakis and Evi Mazi, who have just recently started on their own musical journey in the Greek music scene.

Dionysis Savvopoulos – Fortigo

Live performance by the Greek singer. January 29. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €30/25. Tel: 25-377277

January 30. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30/25. Tel: 22-313010