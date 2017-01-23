Madonna insists she is not a violent person

The 58-year-old singer joined thousands of protestors at the Women’s March in the US capital Washington DC on Saturday (21.01.17) and gave an empowering speech where she claimed the “revolution starts here” and vowed to “fight” for women’s rights.

Part of her speech read: “Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down.

“And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f**k you!

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Now, the ‘Rebel Heart’ singer has taken to Instagram to defend her comments, and said despite her statements she does not “promote violence”.

In a lengthy caption posted on Sunday night (22.01.17), the ‘Vogue’ singer wrote: “Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did.

“However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.

“My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.

However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.

“It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. #revoltutionoflove #revolutionoflove.”