January 23rd, 2017 Australian Open, Tennis 0 comments

Nadal survives Monfils fightback to reach quarter-finals

Former champion Rafa Nadal had not reached the last eight in a major since the 2015 French Open

Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big time by fending off Gael Monfils 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 in a tense clash on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Former champion Nadal had not reached the last eight in a major since the 2015 French Open, so he celebrated wildly after closing out the two-hour 56-minute clash at a packed Rod Laver Arena.

It was not the most convincing of wins for the 30-year-old Spaniard, who was rattled when Monfils rallied in the fourth set, but the 14-time grand slam champion was clinical when it counted to keep his pursuit of a 15th major title alive.

Nadal will meet third seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov reached his first grand slam quarter-final in over two years by defeating an injury-hampered Denis Istomin 2-6 7-6(2) 6-2 6-1 to end the Uzbek wildcard’s fairytale run.

Istomin, who sensationally knocked out six-times champion Novak Djokovic in the second round, laboured with a hip injury after taking the first set and 15th seed Dimitrov took full advantage on a scorching hot day at Margaret Court Arena.

The Bulgarian shook Istomin’s hand warmly upon the win and might as well have.

After all, the 117th-ranked 30-year-old had paved a gold-bricked path by eliminating defending champion Novak Djokovic in the second round, giving Dimitrov his best hope of a grand slam semi-final since his dream run at Wimbledon in 2014.

