Redefining the self

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation (THOC) will present the play Incendies by Lebanese-Canadian writer, actor and director Wajdi Mouawad as of Thursday.

Translated into Greek by Efthimia Giannopoulou and directed by Paris Erotokritou, the play follows the journey of twins Jeanne and Simon as they attempt to unravel the mystery of their mother’s life. When Jeanne and Simon lose their mother, Nawal, they are left with a difficult mission that sends them on a journey to the Middle East in pursuit of their tangled roots and a long-lost brother.

Speaking about the play Erotokritou said “Mouawad’s work could be described as a modern version of the tragedy of Oedipus set in the Middle East. Incendies is a play about searching for and finding the truth and also the paying off of tragic and painful debt.

“It is also a metaphysical work where space and time often shift as if the actions were in a dream, or rather a nightmare.”

The director went on to say that the quest for truth leads to identities being redefined and raises questions as to whether the past should be forgotten or looked into at any cost.

The play will run until March 11 and the performance on March 4 will be accompanied by English and Turkish subtitles.

Incendies

Performance of the play by Wajdi Mouawad. January 26 until March 18. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717