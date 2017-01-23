Theresa May assures president of continuing UK support

January 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Theresa May assures president of continuing UK support

President Nicos Anastasiades and the UK Prime Minister held a telephone call on Sunday afternoon and discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus settlement talks.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Nicos Anastasiades this afternoon. They discussed the latest developments in the ongoing Cyprus Settlement talks and the historic opportunity to resolve this long running dispute.

“They discussed the need for leadership and flexibility on all sides, and the Prime Minister made clear that the UK would continue to do all we could to help achieve a successful settlement.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close