Theresa May assures president of continuing UK support

President Nicos Anastasiades and the UK Prime Minister held a telephone call on Sunday afternoon and discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus settlement talks.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Nicos Anastasiades this afternoon. They discussed the latest developments in the ongoing Cyprus Settlement talks and the historic opportunity to resolve this long running dispute.

“They discussed the need for leadership and flexibility on all sides, and the Prime Minister made clear that the UK would continue to do all we could to help achieve a successful settlement.”