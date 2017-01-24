Up to 50% discount on your monthly fee for 24 months with MTN!

The holiday season may be over, but MTN’s amazing offers never stop. MTN offers anyone who connect with an MTN 4G Smart plan, up to 50% discount on the monthly fee, every month for 24 whole months!

Connect now with one of the MTN 4G Smart plans to get more with a much lower monthly fee: minutes of airtime and SMS and mobile internet with the superfast speeds of the MTN 4G network.

The 400,000 subscribers who entrust their communication to MTN enjoy the company’s technologically advanced network plus all benefits offered by MTN. Connect now with the MTN 4G Smart plan that suits your individual needs and enjoy all the benefits with up to 50% discount on your monthly fee for 24 whole months!

And remember that with MTN you can have a new smartphone whenever you want, without paying a cent upfront!

The offer is available at MTN shops, Stephanis and selected associates until 28th of February, 2017.

For more information, terms and conditions, visit http://www.mtn.com.cy/en/50-discount-on-monthly-fee/